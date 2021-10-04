Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Decreases By 35.2%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 412,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,128. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

