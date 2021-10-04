Short Interest in Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Drops By 36.9%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.0 days.

Shares of ALMFF opened at $25.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. Altium has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. downgraded shares of Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

