Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Grows By 42.1%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the August 31st total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $498.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

