Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Drops By 60.3%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHOTF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Shares of AHOTF opened at $3.40 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

