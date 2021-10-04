Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Grows By 45.4%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 19.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,447 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 162,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 122,717 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong during the first quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Shares of BTN stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,708. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 56.89%.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.