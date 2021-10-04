Short Interest in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Declines By 38.2%

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BLUA remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Monday. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,207. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. BlueRiver Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2,233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 223,310 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter worth $191,000. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

