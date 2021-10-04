Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Declines By 50.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 802. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. Clariant has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Get Clariant alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLZNY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.