Short Interest in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Increases By 97.6%

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,070 shares of company stock worth $12,136.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter valued at $136,000.

NASDAQ:ESXB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.41. 513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Community Bankers Trust has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

