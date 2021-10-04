Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Rises By 145.9%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the August 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $943.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.