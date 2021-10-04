Short Interest in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Decreases By 32.5%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 723,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CURO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.96. 983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,613. The stock has a market cap of $744.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.87. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Equities research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $669,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CURO Group by 172.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CURO Group during the first quarter worth about $6,517,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 289.5% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $4,313,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in CURO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

