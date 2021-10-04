Short Interest in Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Decreases By 41.8%

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the August 31st total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 266.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS DCHPF remained flat at $$68.05 on Monday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $71.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

