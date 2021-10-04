Short Interest in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Expands By 125.0%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:FHS opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. First High-School Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of First High-School Education Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First High-School Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First High-School Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First High-School Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

