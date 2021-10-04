Short Interest in FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Grows By 120.0%

FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FLXI opened at $0.24 on Monday. FlexiInternational Software has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27.

FlexiInternational Software Company Profile

FlexiInternational Software, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support of suite of back-office accounting software solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

