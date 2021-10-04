Short Interest in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) Increases By 163.2%

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNY. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generations Bancorp NY in the first quarter worth $2,277,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Generations Bancorp NY during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generations Bancorp NY during the first quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Generations Bancorp NY by 87.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBNY opened at $11.40 on Monday. Generations Bancorp NY has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter.

Generations Bancorp NY Company Profile

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp, Inc is the federally chartered mid-tier stock holding company of Generations Bank. It offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The company focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans.

