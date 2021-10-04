Short Interest in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Drops By 29.5%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:GB opened at $7.50 on Monday. Global Blue Group has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 250,313 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $23,200,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,753,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.