Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Rises By 85.1%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 610,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 145,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.83. 214,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,590,155. The company has a market cap of $303.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 67.97%. The business had revenue of $96.62 million for the quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.