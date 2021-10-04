Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Increases By 52.0%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MSMGF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 80,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,622. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Get Grid Metals alerts:

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.