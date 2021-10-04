Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Increases By 52.0%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MSMGF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 80,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,622. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.
Grid Metals Company Profile
