Short Interest in Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Decreases By 34.6%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HMMR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 162,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,246. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise and residential broadband customers.

