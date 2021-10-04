Short Interest in Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Drops By 48.1%

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 287,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Health and Happiness (H&H) International alerts:

OTCMKTS BTSDF opened at $2.50 on Monday. Health and Happiness has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.