Short Interest in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Declines By 54.2%

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 316,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 23.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

ITMR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,050. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITMR. HC Wainwright cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itamar Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

