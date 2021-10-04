Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Drops By 44.5%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.22. 31,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,360. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

