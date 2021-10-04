Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Increases By 152.0%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Shares of MNDO opened at $3.22 on Monday. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.73.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.