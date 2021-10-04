Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Increases By 83.3%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MITEY shares. Macquarie raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,916. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

