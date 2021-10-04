Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Increases By 83.3%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MITEY shares. Macquarie raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,916. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.