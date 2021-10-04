Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Expands By 81.0%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $69,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,792 shares in the company, valued at $137,506.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 693,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 591,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 112,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,368. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $152.67 million, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 2.11.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

