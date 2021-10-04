Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declines By 37.2%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of JRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 80,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,164. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,029,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 213,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 235,839 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 766,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 99,649 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 605,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 45,401 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

