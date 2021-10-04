Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declines By 37.2%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of JRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 80,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,164. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $10.03.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
