Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Increases By 64.1%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 64.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE JGH traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,546. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

