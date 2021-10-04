Short Interest in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Declines By 29.4%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 828,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at $1,738,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OCUP opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.44. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

