Short Interest in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Drops By 28.3%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GENY opened at $60.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $67.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.
