Short Interest in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Drops By 28.3%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GENY opened at $60.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $67.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 1,297.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 104,921 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter.

