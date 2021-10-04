Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Increases By 116.7%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SIF opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.75. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SIFCO Industries by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SIFCO Industries by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SIFCO Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

