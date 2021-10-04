Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Increases By 116.7%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:SIF opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.75. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.50%.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.
