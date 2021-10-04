Short Interest in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Rises By 100.0%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ GIGE traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,906. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.