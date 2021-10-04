Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Declines By 50.0%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SVNLY shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of SVNLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.61. 93,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 32.05%.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

