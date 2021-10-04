Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Decreases By 28.2%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of THCPU opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCPU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,058,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,428,000.

