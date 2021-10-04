Short Interest in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Declines By 42.9%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TRCA remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,337. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

