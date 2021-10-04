Short Interest in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Declines By 42.9%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:TRCA remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,337. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69.
About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition
