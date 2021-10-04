Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Drops By 37.7%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 419,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $66.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.93. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $71.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 237,054 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after acquiring an additional 218,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,058 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $7,127,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $6,604,000.

