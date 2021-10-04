Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Drops By 37.7%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 419,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $66.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.93. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $71.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.
