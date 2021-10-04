Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Rises By 157.3%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 157.3% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:MHF opened at $7.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 31,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $1,303,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.