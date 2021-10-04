Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Rises By 157.3%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 157.3% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYSE:MHF opened at $7.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $8.79.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
