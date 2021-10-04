Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Rises By 38.7%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 635.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worldline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Worldline stock opened at $84.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54. Worldline has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

