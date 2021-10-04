SIBCoin (SIB) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $610,676.82 and $140.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,167.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.37 or 0.06932191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00343425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.00 or 0.01120670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00106330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.84 or 0.00538659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.75 or 0.00424577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00295164 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,449,240 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

