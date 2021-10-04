Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $80.56. 205,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,668. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. Analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

