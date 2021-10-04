Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $60.30 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SEMHF stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.