Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $60.30 price objective on the stock.
Shares of SEMHF stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.