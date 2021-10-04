Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.58. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,184,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 46.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,970 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,210 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $11,192,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

