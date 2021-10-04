Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Up 89.9% in September

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the August 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SLVRF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.30. 70,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Silver One Resources has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

Separately, Rowe reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Silver One Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.