Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.11.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $133.14 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average of $126.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,832,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,215,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,639,000 after buying an additional 120,432 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,540,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,972,000 after buying an additional 212,730 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.