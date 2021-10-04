Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Shares of QQD stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.