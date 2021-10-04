SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SING stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $6.66.
About SinglePoint
