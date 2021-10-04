SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SING stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.