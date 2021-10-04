SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

