SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 94.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 399,751 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

