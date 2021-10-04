Smoothy Tops 1-Day Volume of $943,768.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $901,117.44 and $943,768.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00101544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00140470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,448.11 or 0.99525601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.00 or 0.07016372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

