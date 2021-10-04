Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2,807.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Snap were worth $28,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 1,162.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,380.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,404,974 shares of company stock valued at $331,594,979.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.32. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

