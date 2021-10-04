Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

SNPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Snap One has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

