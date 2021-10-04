Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the August 31st total of 176,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:IPOD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 492,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,101. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,642,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

